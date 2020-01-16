-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 432,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

