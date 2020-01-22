$0.40 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 35.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,920,000 after purchasing an additional 629,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 221,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interface by 309.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 35.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 760,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 201,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 127.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 195,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

TILE opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.58. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com