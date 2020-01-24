-$0.40 EPS Expected for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Regenxbio reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 971,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 172,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

