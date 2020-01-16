$0.40 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.74. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,540. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

