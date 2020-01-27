$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th.

AJX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $306.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

