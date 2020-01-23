$0.41 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Written by × January 23, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. 78,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,987. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 547.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,729 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 294,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $43,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*