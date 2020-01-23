$0.41 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. 78,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,987. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 547.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,729 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 294,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $43,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

