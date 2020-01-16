$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.24. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 625%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

DBD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 56,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,686. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

In related news, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrard Schmid purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

