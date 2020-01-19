$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. NiSource reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,351. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

