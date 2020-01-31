-$0.42 EPS Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.56). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBIO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 2,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Translate Bio has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Translate Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 63,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 680,330 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com