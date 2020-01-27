-$0.44 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.47). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 92,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

