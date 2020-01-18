$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. Catalent also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

