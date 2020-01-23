$0.45 EPS Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Green Plains Partners reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 53.01%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Green Plains Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ GPP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.62. 55,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

