-$0.45 EPS Expected for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.48). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Campe acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $40,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,636.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 22,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.60. Insiders have acquired 77,459 shares of company stock worth $341,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.35 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com