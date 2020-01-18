$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

KELYA opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $860.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kelly Services by 420.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 226,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $5,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kelly Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

