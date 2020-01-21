$0.46 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE AJRD opened at $53.13 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,858,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

