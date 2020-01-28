$0.47 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 128,474 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 332,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 842,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 121,887 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com