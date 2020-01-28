$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 437,241 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,772,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

