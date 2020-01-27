$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Proofpoint by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 117,884 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Proofpoint by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.26. 45,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,736. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

