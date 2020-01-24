-$0.50 EPS Expected for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.62. 970,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,193. Allakos has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of -1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 314,284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 23.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 110.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 680,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

