-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

