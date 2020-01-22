$0.51 EPS Expected for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 9,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

