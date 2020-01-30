-$0.52 EPS Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.24.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 213,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at $11,073,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $34.74. 15,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

