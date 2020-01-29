$0.54 EPS Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. SPX Flow posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

