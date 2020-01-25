$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,613. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

