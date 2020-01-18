$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.56. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. 14,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com