$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,228 shares of company stock worth $101,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

