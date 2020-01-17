$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. 166,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,704. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 811.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

