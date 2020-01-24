-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

