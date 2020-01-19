-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 728.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $42,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $29,220.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,418 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.11.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

