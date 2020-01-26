$0.58 EPS Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.28. California Resources reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 139.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 665.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 232.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 3,129,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.48. California Resources has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

