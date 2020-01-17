$0.58 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.57. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCBI. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 157,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,721. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

