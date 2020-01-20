$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

