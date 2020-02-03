-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

AGTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 276,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $114.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

