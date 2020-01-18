$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

BXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.82. 322,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

