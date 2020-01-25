$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $736.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

