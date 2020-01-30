-$0.62 EPS Expected for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $67,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,300. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 259,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

