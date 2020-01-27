$0.62 EPS Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLB. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

PRLB traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,097. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 348.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

