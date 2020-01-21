$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.63. BWX Technologies posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $224,742. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

