$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $95,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

