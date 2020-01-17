$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Copart posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,946. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $97.36.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Copart by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 482,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 369,600 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com