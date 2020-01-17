$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.61. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Flowserve by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Flowserve by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

