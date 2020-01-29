$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,350,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

