$0.67 EPS Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $77,500,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

