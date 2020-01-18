$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

BHLB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. 134,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

