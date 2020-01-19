$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.67. Cantel Medical posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 521,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

