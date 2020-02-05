$0.68 EPS Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,142. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $14,000,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com