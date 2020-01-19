$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.72. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,334. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,789,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

FMBH traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $584.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.49. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

