-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

JMIA stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

