$0.70 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

NYSE NNN opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $59.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

