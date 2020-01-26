$0.71 EPS Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Bank Ozk posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $27.63. 1,170,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after purchasing an additional 239,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

